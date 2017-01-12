 Churches moving with the times: contribute to the collection via MobilePay – The Post

Churches moving with the times: contribute to the collection via MobilePay

Danes are increasingly embracing digital payment systems for almost every aspect of life

Aabenraa parish is very happy with the new digital payment possibilities (photo: Hubertus)
March 4th, 2019 4:31 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The part of the service in which the collection plate is passed round is something that can cause anxiety to church-goers, as they struggle to dig out their loose change.

However, this could become a thing of the past as 722 churches across Denmark have seen which way the wind is blowing and registered to receive payments through MobilePay.

Boxed in
For example, last year the parish of Aabenraa in Jutland collected 80,000 kroner and 25,000 of that was through MobilePay, reports DR Nyheder.

“The amount is growing and in a couple of years I expect it will be rare to find coins in the collection boxes,” said the parish’s head of administration, Morten Hansen.

A change to the law brought in by the Church Ministry in December 2016 opened up for the possibility of mobile payments.

Win-win situation
Perhaps unsurprisingly, it is especially young people who are taking to the new system.

According to Hansen, the church has not introduced the new payment system in order to raise more money, but in order to keep up with the times.

“It’s easier for everybody; It’s easier for church-goers who have MobilePay, and it is easier for us, so it is a win-win situation,” added Hansen.

Related News



Latest News

National
Danish politician to ‘intern’ as a homeless person
National
Churches moving with the times: contribute to the collection via MobilePay
National
Aarhus program helping to integrate returned IS fighters
International
Denmark top dog for gender equality in the labour market

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved