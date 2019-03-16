 Citizens’ motions to be made a permanent fixture in Denmark – The Post

Citizens’ motions to be made a permanent fixture in Denmark

But the old saying “You can take a horse to water, but you can’t make him drink” continues to echo through the halls of Parliament

If you get enough people to sign your petition Parliament will debate it – but that might be that (photo: Christoffer Regild)
March 29th, 2019 5:05 pm| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

It may be good for grassroots democracy that citizens can petition Parliament to debate an issue, but is it really much more than window-dressing?

A number of Danish MPs obviously think it is, as Parliament has now decided to make the current citizens’ motion system permanent.

A lot of public interest
Since January 2018 it has been possible for a Danish citizen to launch a petition on Parliament’s website. If the petition gets 50,000 signatures or more within a 180-day period, Parliament is obliged to take a debate on the matter.

READ ALSO: Citizenry proposal seeks to ban non-vaccinated kids from kindergartens

Up until now, 310 petitions have been launched, attracting the support of around 310,000 citizens, so the scheme appears to be a success, at least according to the speaker of the house, Pia Kjærsgaard.

“There has really been a lot of interest in citizens’ motions. We have a debate in Parliament and it gets media attention that helps the suggestion to mature,” she told DR Nyheder.

However, despite Kjærsgaard’s obvious enthusiasm, not one of the citizens’ motions has resulted in any new legislation or changes to existing legislation.

But ‘thumbs down’ to all
Up until now, three motions have got as far as parliamentary bills, but all have been rejected at their second reading. The three were concerned with doing away with favourable pension schemes for ministers and their children, organ donors being required to opt out instead of opting in, and removing restrictions on students wishing to take multiple degree courses.

In the pipeline are suggestions on a minimum age for circumcising healthy children and new climate initiatives – and it doesn’t appear that either of these will get far either.

“Things don’t always have to end up as a concrete law, but can be up for public debate,” explained Kjærsgaard.

The idea for citizens’ motions came from Alternativet whilst Venstre and Socialdemokratiet have been consistently opposed to the idea. Venstre argues that it has always been possible for an MP to propose a bill in Parliament on the basis of a request from an individual citizen.

Related News



Latest News

Community
All hail the green machine: a weekend to make St Paddy proud
National
Citizens’ motions to be made a permanent fixture in Denmark
Business
Danish employees at ease with feedback and under less pressure than peers
International
Americans coming to Denmark to protest Rockwool factory plans

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved