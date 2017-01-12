 City harbour deemed safer in wake of scooter tragedy – The Post

City harbour deemed safer in wake of scooter tragedy

Police presence and more stringent rules have made an impact

Copenhagen Harbour: A safer place now (photo: HavneForum København)
September 6th, 2017 10:24 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen Harbour has been under intense scrutiny following the accident that left two US international students dead earlier this year.

But now, four months after the tragedy, the harbour has been deemed safer, according to several actors present in the harbour.



“There haven’t been any jetskis sailing about and we have only seen very few instances of speed boats going too fast,” Hans Christian Hansen, the head of harbour association HavneForum København, told DR Nyheder.

READ MORE: Mayor wants crackdown on hazardous jetskiing following tragedy

Crack down effect
In the aftermath of the accident, local politicians gave the police more power to confiscate water scooters and jetskis, as well as increasing the fine for illegal sailing. And since June, the police have had their own boat in the harbour waters to monitor traffic.

These initiatives have made an impact, according to Asbjørn Thyssen Hansen, the head of the local boating association, Christiansbro Bådelaug.

“We’re no longer afraid that some lunatic will come ploughing through. We don’t see that at all anymore. It [the rule change] also keeps away speed-fiends and keeps them in check.”

Related News



Latest News

Business
Denmark enjoying solid export growth
Business
Business News in Brief: Migrant stowaways on DFDS ferry left in limbo
National
A quarter of Danes love a good holiday fling
Local
City harbour deemed safer in wake of scooter tragedy

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved