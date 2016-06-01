City Ring Metro line to open on September 29

Last month it was revealed that plans to open the new City Ring Metro line in Copenhagen had to be postponed once again, this time from June to September.

Now the Metro Company has confirmed a new date for the opening of the new link, settling on September 29 as the day of completion.

“We are very close to reaching the goal line and we are looking forward to opening up the doors. The coming months will be used for final tests and run a normal schedule so the authorities have the chance to complete their work in regards to the final approval of us driving with passengers,” said Metro Company head Henrik Plougmann Olsen.

Nine month delay

The City Ring was originally due to open in December 2018, but that schedule was postponed to June 2019 five years ago.

When it eventually does open, the City Ring will link the inner city with Østerbro, Nørrebro, Vesterbro and Frederiksberg via 17 stations. It is expected that some 300,000 passengers will use the City Ring on a daily basis.

The massive project, the biggest in Denmark in 400 years, is estimated to have cost the state 25.9 billion kroner – over 10 percent more expensive than originally planned back in 2011.