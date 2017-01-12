City Ring opening sets new Metro passenger record 

Copenhagen’s Metro set a new passenger record on Sunday thanks to the opening of the new City Ring line.

127,000 passengers flocked to check out the new M3 City Ring and its 17 stations, which opened to the waiting masses at 16:00, while the existing M1/M2 line saw 167,000 passengers – the most ever recorded on a Sunday. In total, a record 294,000 passengers used the Metro for the day.

“Everyone in the Metro Company wants to extend a thank you to the many people who wanted to come and celebrate the event with us,” said Henrik Plougmann Olsen, the head of Metro Company.

“We know there were many queuing up to try the system, so we are happy that so many tried the City Ring on opening day, even though the pressure was on in the beginning.”

44 stops by 2024

With the City Ring now open, it is expected that the Metro will double its annual passenger count to 122 million in 2020, particularly with the M4 Nordhavn line scheduled to be launched early next year.

With the opening of the City Ring, nine out the ten busiest stations in Denmark will include a metro station and by 2024 – when the Sydhavn line is added – Copenhagen will have 44 stations spread out across the city.

During rush hour, a train will depart every 3 minutes on the City Ring and departures at night will be more frequent than the M1/M2 lines.

Check out how the Copenhagen Metro will look in 2024 in the image below.