Climate News Round-Up: 1.6 degree rise in January and February in Denmark since 1990

Over the 30 years ending in 1990, the average temperature in January and February in Denmark was zero degrees, but since then there has been a 1.6 degree rise as part of an overall 1.0 rise.

It is mostly in winter where the highest increases can be observed – December has risen from 1.6 degrees to 2.7 degrees – as June, for example, has only a seen a 0.1 degree rise.

Mild weather to continue

Looking ahead over the next ten days, according to DMI, the daily temperature will range from 5-7 degrees – a far cry from the normally freezing conditions we experience at this time of year, when one to two weeks of snow and icy roads is normally typical.

This winter, the authorities are expecting their lowest consumption of road salt this century.

All-time record likely

So far, this month has averaged 5.3 degrees, which puts it on course to beat the all-time record of 5.0 degrees set in 2007.

Already there have been four days this month on which the thermometer has entered double digits. On Wednesday, it reached 11.9 degrees in Frederiksberg – the highest in Copenhagen since records began in 1983.

Endangered species numbers have risen tenfold in a decade

The Danish Rødliste, a list of all the country’s endangered animals, plants and fungi, now includes 13,276 species – up from around 1,300 in 2010. The total represents around a third of all species in the country, and it includes around 4,500 endangered animals. “The new Rødliste underlines how Danish nature efforts have failed over the past decade,” Maria Reumert Gjerding, the president of Danmarks Naturfredningsforening, told DR. “It’s gone from bad to worse.” The list is compiled by Nationalt Center for Miljø og Energi, which is based at Aarhus University.

Government stalling on handing out oil drilling licences beyond 2050

Left bloc parties SF and Radikale both recently argued for ending oil extraction from the Danish section of the North Sea by 2050, voicing similar opinions aired by Enhedslisten and Alternativet. And the Socialdemokratiet government has this week decided to postpone a decision on whether to launch a tender process to issue permits to four interested foreign companies, which would enable them to continue drilling until 2055. The climate minister, Dan Jørgensen, has told Berlingske that more time is needed to assess “the climatic and economic consequences”. Denmark earned 8 billion kroner in 2018 from the North Sea – down from 36 billion in 2008.

Ørsted ranked the world’s most sustainable corporation

Danish companies have taken the top two places in Corporate Knights’ 16th annual ranking of the world’s 100 most sustainable corporations. Danish renewable energy provider Ørsted is number one – just a decade ago, 85 percent of its energy was derived from fossil fuels – followed by bioscience company Chr Hansen Holding, with chemicals producer Novozymes sixth. Further down the rankings Vestas (37) and Novo Nordisk (71) ensured Denmark had five companies in the top 100. The rankings assess 7,395 companies with an annual turnover of over 1 billion US dollars.

Rema 1000 the only supermarket adhering to paper recycling standards

The Norwegian outfit Rema 1000 is currently the only supermarket in Denmark that produces a weekly promotions leaflet that adheres to the strictest standards regarding the recycling of paper, reports DR. Neither of the country’s biggest supermarket owners, Salling Group and Coop, produce good enough leaflets, despite their commitments to sustainable and climate-friendly solutions. Only Rema 1000 carries the Nordic Swan label, confirming the production uses environmentally friendly inks, varnishes and adhesives that make the leaflets suitable for paper recycling. The leaflet produced by Coop-owned supermarket SuperBrugsen has been particularly criticised for having no eco-labels and being produced in Poland.