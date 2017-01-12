Climate protest results in 22 arrests in Aarhus

A protest against climate change resulted in 22 people getting arrested by the police in Aarhus on early Monday morning.

The group of about 25-30 people blocked roads to and from Aarhus Oil Harbour at 5:45 am on Monday as a demonstration against climate change. Despite complaints from drivers, the group refused to move from the road.

Extinction Rebellion

The protesters belong to Extinction Rebellion, a group that describes its fight as a “non-violent rebellion against the world’s governments for criminal inaction on the ecological crisis”. On this occasion, the group was protesting against the increased consumption of fossil fuels.

“Denmark is lagging when it comes to reducing the consumption of fossil fuels. Instead of cutting down, Denmark has increased its consumption in recent years,” Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Esben Rude told TV2 Østjylland.

Arrests by the police

All 22 of the arrested protesters were charged, fined and released again.

After their release, the protesters hung around at Aarhus Oil Harbour for two hours before continuing their protest. It was, however, short-lived as the police re-arrested 11 of the protesters at 8.40 am.

Previous protests by Extinction Rebellion

This is not the first time that Extinction Rebellion has also blocked traffic in Aarhus.

In February the group blocked the same road to the oil harbour, and in March it occupied Frederiks Allé in a bid to convert the road into a temporary green area.