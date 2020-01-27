Climate & Science Round-Up: Electric cars cheaper but more accident-prone

Electric cars are cheaper, but more likely to sustain damage – whether it’s in an accident or a scrape whilst parking.

Tesla leading the way

Tesla cars are more likely to sustain damage in an incident than any other brand, according to a Politiken survey of Denmark’s largest insurance companies, Topdanmark, Tryg and Codan.

Damage have been sustained in 1,500 incidents involving Telsa cars over the last two years.

Compared to some brands, they are 50 percent more likely.

New owner woes

Electric cars, in general, are 20 percent more likely to sustain damage than other types of car.

Many of the accidents take place at home or parking – often because the driver is caught out by how quickly electric cars accelerate.

Norwegian insurer Protector, which operates in a country where there are considerably more electric cars, claims that electric cars are 50 percent more likely to sustain damage than other cars.

Marginally cheaper

Driving an electric car is the cheapest option for motorists, according to fdm.dk data for 2020 – but only marginally so.

Rising electricity costs make it only slightly cheaper than a petrol or diesel car: 3.58 kroner per km for an electric car (300,000 kroner + in value; for a car that will travel at least 100,000 km over a five-year period) compared to 3.73 for a regular car.

In general, it is now cheaper to be a car owner in Denmark, as expenses have fallen from 2-4 percent over the last year, depending on the size of the car.

More open sea: The reason why Danish winters are getting warmer

Jesper Theilgaard, a former DR weather presenter, contends that Danish winters are heating up twice as quickly than most other countries around the world – by 2 degrees since the 1880s, and by 1 degree since 1979 – because of the country’s exposed coastlines and its proximity to the Arctic. As its ice melts, it increases the amount of open water between Denmark and the land mass, and the water is warmer than the ice, Theilgaard explained to Weekendavisen. The same can also be seen in the coastal areas of northern Norway, northern Sweden, northern Canada, Siberia and Greenland.

Interrailing numbers returning to early ’90s levels

Interrailing – a means of travelling around Europe using just one ticket, which was mega-popular in the 1980s – is back! Last year saw the highest number of tickets sold since 1991, as 13,439 Danes acquired the pass – up 27 percent from 2018, and over four times the 3,022 who used the pass in 2004. In 1989, 27,237 Danes went interrailing. Travel agencies are increasingly offering train journey holidays in response to the demand for environmentally-responsible choices.

Niels Bohr Building costs have more than doubled in seven years

The University of Copenhagen’s new flagship natural sciences centre Niels Bohr Building, which is scheduled to open this summer – four years later than originally planned – will end up costing over double the original estimate, reports DR. Costs have spiraled from 1.6 to 3.6 billion kroner for a building, which was originally proposed in 2013 and will eventually be used by 3,000 students and 1,000 researchers. DR’s latest piece on the scandal ironically pointed out that “students are now in their fourth year waiting” – presumably not the same students. The building includes an already constructed air bridge over Jagtvej in between Nørrebro and Østerbro.

The soothing effect of nature on humans – Danish study

Nature has a healing effect on our bodies and minds, according to a three-year study by the University of Southern Denmark. ‘Health in Nature’ carried out fieldwork in ten municipalities across Denmark, with particular regard to children with special needs, the chronically ill, lonely elderly people and citizens suffering from stress, anxiety or depression. “Nature influences the participants in a positive direction in relation to well-being, health and quality of life,” concluded study author Søren Andkjær, an academic at the SDU’s Department of Sport and Biomechanics.

Cement producer committed to using less chalk to cut emissions

Cement producer Aalborg Portland has outlined plans to cut its CO2 emissions. Its chief executive, Michael Lundgaard Thomsen, conceded to DI Business that the very nature of cement makes it hard because it contains large amounts of chalk. When broken down, high quantities of CO2 are released from chalk, but Thomsen promises that more environmentally-friendly cement is a priority of Aalborg Portland’s – and the industry at large – and that a new, more environmentally product, Futurecem, will be released by the end of the year. “But we will never be completely free of chalk,” he warned.

More information needed about electric cars if government is serious

The government needs to further push the sale of electric cars if it is serious about cutting CO2 emissions by 70 percent by 2030, according to researchers. Professor John Thøgersen, from the Department of Business Management at Aarhus University, contends to videnskab.dk that drivers would benefit from more information and longer periods in which to try out electric cars before buying one. A recent Nordic study concluded that car salespeople were poorly informed about electric cars.