Close to 90,000 students seek higher education in Denmark 

The first quota deadline to apply for Danish higher education closed on July 5 with a total of 88,574 applications.

The number denotes a 1 percent fall in applications compared to last year when 89,700 were submitted.

“So many want to train,” tweeted Halsboe-Jørgensen, the new minister of education and research.

Here are some trends observed this year.

Fewer students apply for nursing and teaching degrees

Applications to nursing and education programs – 6,000 this year – have decreased by 7 percent.

“The government’s project is to strengthen welfare in Denmark, and for this we need, among other things, talented school teachers, educators and nurses – and we need more of them,” commented Halsboe-Jørgensen who had hoped for a higher number in these programs.

Largest decline in humanities

The steepest decline of 14 percent was recorded in humanities programs, according to the Ministry of Education and Research.

“We need to make the education even more attractive, and I am now in charge of this work,” Jørgensen further added.

Computer science consistent in attracting students

Since 2013, computer science applicants have been steadily rising in number – by 4 percent this year.

The Dania business academy in Grenaa reveals that it has received a high number of applications – 52 percent higher – for its computer related programs, such as game development and computer science.

“It is fantastic that we have so many young people who want to educate themselves as IT specialists, as we have an industry that is screaming out for competent employees,” said Jonathan Yde, the campus manager at Dania.

“We get more young people who find it acceptable to follow their dream of becoming a game developer,” he added.

The Quota 2 deadline passed earlier this year in March.

Applicants for all courses will be notified of their admission status on July 26.