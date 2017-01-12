 Close to a thousand denied citizenship over traffic violations – The Post

Close to a thousand denied citizenship over traffic violations

Applicants pay the ultimate price if their speeding tickets amount to over 3,000 kroner

Speeding doesn’t just kill (photo: Pixabay)
January 24th, 2017 9:06 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Over the past five years, more than 800 foreigners who have passed the citizenship test in Denmark have been refused a Danish passport because of traffic violations.

Speeding tickets amounting to 3,000 kroner and over result in an applicants being unable to receive Danish citizenship and having to wait 4.5 years in quarantine before they can apply again.



“It’s unreasonable and straight up crazy that you can be denied citizenship because of a speeding ticket,” Pernille Schnoor, the spokesperson for citizenship issues for Alternativet party, told Metroxpress newspaper.

“You signal to people that you don’t want to make them part of our community by erecting barriers. Think about how many people wouldn’t be Danish citizens if they had their passports stripped over a speeding fine.”

From 2012-2016, a total of 1,264 foreigners were stripped of the opportunity to obtain a Danish passport and prevented from applying again due to the traffic infringements. Of those, 809 had already passed the citizenship test.

READ MORE: Two-thirds pass Danish citizenship test

DF digging in
Alternativet teamed up with Enhedslisten, Socialistisk Folkeparti and Radikale early last year to try to increase the speeding fine limit to 10,000 kroner, but that proposal was shot down by the other parties, including Dansk Folkeparti (DF).

“It won’t be discussed,” Christian Langballe, a spokesperson on citizenship issues from DF, told Metroxpress.

“We believe it reasonable that you have to adhere to Danish laws to acquire a Danish passport. That’s the starting point, and we think it’s right and fair. We aren’t wavering on this.”

Related News


Latest News

International
Close to a thousand denied citizenship over traffic violations
History
Consumed by the Arctic winter or eaten by his Greenlandic guide: what really happened to Denmark’s lost explorer?
Culture
Olympic medallists exempt from winnings tax
Arctic
Greenlandic fishermen arrested in connection with murdered Reykjavik woman

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved