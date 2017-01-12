 Coastal erosion is gradually expunging Denmark’s cultural heritage – The Post

Coastal erosion is gradually expunging Denmark’s cultural heritage

It is not only summerhouses that are falling into the sea as a result of climate change; historical sites are also vulnerable

It looks idylic in the summer, but when the winter storms come, Rudbjerg Knude’s Viking burial ground is hard hit (photo: Tomasz Sienicki)
April 6th, 2018 10:51 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Danish archaeologists are increasingly worried that knowledge about the past will be lost because legally-protected historical sites near the coast are disappearing into the ocean during winter storms.

The problem is becoming so acute that the Danish agency for culture and palaces, Slots- og Kulturstyrelsen, has decided to put an action plan into place that initially involves registering ‘at risk’ sites, reports DR Nyheder.

A washout
Climate change appears to be one of the major culprits as the storms have become more violent in recent years.

It is estimated that there are about 32,000 legally-protected historical sites in Denmark and around 700 of them are less than 50 metres from the sea.

One example is a large Viking burial ground at Rubjerg in north Jutland that is gradually falling into the sea.

“We’ve made some exceptional and irreplaceable finds here. Knowledge can be lost and probably already has been, so we need to gather as much information from there as we possibly can,” said Marlena Haue, the head of Vendsyssel Historiske Museum.

Vital cultural heritage
“Ancient sites play an important part as a source in order to understand Danish culture,” added Pernille Frederiksen, an archaeologist from the agency for culture and palaces.

Registration should give an overview of the problem and, more importantly, how quickly erosion is taking place in different parts of the country.

“That’s why we’ve chosen to monitor the sites nearest the coast very closely over the next year so that we can minimise the loss of knowledge from disappearing sites,” said Frederiksen.

When the registration phase has been completed, the agency will work on finding a solution to the problem, which is not expected to become less acute in future.

Related News



Latest News

National
Teen abortions at record low in Denmark
National
Coastal erosion is gradually expunging Denmark’s cultural heritage
National
April still the cruellest month: Sahara weather, birch pollen and higher energy bills
International
Denmark among worst overfishing nations in Atlantic

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved