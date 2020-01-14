Cocaine consumption continues to rise among Danish youth

According to a new report from Centre for Substance Research, 24,600 young people aged between 15 and 25 have taken cocaine within the past month.

That’s twice as many as in 2014 and has spurred health minister Magnus Heunicke into action.

“I will summon all the exports and the health authority [Sundhedsstyrelsen] and ask them to come up with a plan about what we do next and what we can learn from other countries,” Heunicke told DR Nyheder.

Younger consumers

Mads Uffe Pedersen, a professor at the Centre for Drug Research at Aarhus University, believes young users are no longer vocational or upper secondary school students, but also from all parts of the society, including several very young people in primary schools.

“It is no longer just one group of young people taking drugs,” Pedersen told TV2 News.

Subtle intensive consumption growths

Overall, 11 percent of young people, the equivalent of 89,500, have consumed illegal drugs – including cannabis, which is still the most prevalent drug. But overall consumption has still only increased by 0.17 percent since 2014.

According to the report, several young people have consumed hard drugs or cannabis of a size that requires treatment.

In 2014, around 20,000 young Danes had intensive consumptions. Today the figure is 24,500.

The report also found that alcohol consumption in the same age group had increased over the past five years.