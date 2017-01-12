Computer problems may have led to miscarriages of justice

In many trials, information garnered by the police from telephone companies plays an important part in determining whether a suspect has been at a certain place at a certain time.

However, the Rigspolitiet national police force has discovered an error in the computer program that converts the information from the different telephone companies, reports DR Nyheder.

An unfair cop?

In the worst case scenario, this could mean the police, prosecutors, defence lawyers and the courts have not received all the information they should have had in a number of criminal cases.

The error was corrected on March 8 this year, but it is thought it could have influenced findings documented since 2012.

Not so open and shut

The public prosecutor and Rigspolitiet have now decided to re-examine all the cases in which errors could have occurred and, in cases where information is missing, alert defence lawyers. A decision will then have to be made whether to reopen the cases.

The case review has been arranged so that priority is given to those people who are at present in prison.