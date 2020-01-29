Construction begins on new DFDS headquarters in Copenhagen Harbour 

Copenhagen’s waterfront will see further development in the near future as construction has kicked off on the new DFDS headquarters on the Marble Pier in Nordhavn.

The latest harbour addition is expected to cost around 300 million kroner and it is scheduled to open in 2022.

PensionDanmark is behind the new building, which will hang its hat on sustainability, as is the case with its neighbour-to-be, the UN City.

“We look forward to getting headquarters optimally designed for 700 employees from 40 countries,” said DFDS head Torben Carlsen.

Architectonic gem

Designed by PLH Architects, it will be located near the UN City next to the DFDS ferry terminal.

Five stories high, the building will have parking in the lower levels and roof terraces on the top two levels.

The three top levels will have offices, meeting rooms, a restaurant and an auditorium with a capacity of 300 people.

Copenhagen Mayor Frank Jensen was at hand to officially usher in the proceedings by laying the first cornerstone.