Copenhagen among European ports with highest cruise ship pollution

With each passing year bringing a record number of cruise ships to Copenhagen, the tourism organisations in the capital are increasingly pleased as more and more guests disembark to enjoy the Danish capital.

But environmentalists are not as chuffed. And with good reason, it seems.

A new report from the European Federation for Transport and Environment (T&E) ranked Denmark in the top 10 in Europe when it comes to pollution caused by cruise ships.

The report (here in English) ranked Denmark 10th overall, well ahead of other Nordic capitals and big cities such as Amsterdam and Naples.

Barcelona topped the list, followed by Palma de Mallorca, Venice, Civitavecchia and Southampton, while Lisbon, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Marseille, Las Palmas and Copenhagen completed the top 10.

In the Nordics, Helsinki came in 22nd, while Stockholm (24), Reykjavik (29) and Oslo (44) also made the top 50.