 Copenhagen among Europe’s most fun cities – The Post

Copenhagen among Europe’s most fun cities

Danish capital 16th on European Fun Index

Good times are had in Copenhagen (photo: pxhere)
January 19th, 2018 9:34 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

According to a new index from European holiday specialists Oliver’s Travels, you’ll have loads of fun if you visit Copenhagen – or at least in comparison to most other European cities.

In fact, according to its new European Fun Index, which ranks 2017’s most visited European cities by their fun factor, Copenhagen is the 16th most fun city in Europe with a score of 26.

READ MORE: Copenhagen the 16th best city in the world for a weekend away break

Copenhagen pretty average
Each city has been awarded a score out of 10 for the following factors: museums, tours, shopping, restaurants, bars & pubs, nightlife, concerts & shows, nature & parks, fun & games, water & amusement parks, zoos & aquariums, spas & wellness, and boat tours & water sports.

Copenhagen notched up slightly above-average scores for tours and boat tours & water sports, but slightly below-average scores for bars & pubs, fun & games, zoos & aquariums, and spas & wellness.

London dominant
London topped the list with a score of 104 well ahead of the competition, followed by Paris (78), Rome (73), Barcelona (61) and Prague (60).

Madrid, Berlin, Amsterdam, Milan and Lisbon completed the top 10.

Other notables included Dublin (13), Stockholm (20) and Munich (22).

Related News



Latest News

National
News in Digest: Optimism high as consumers show confidence
National
New phone app developed to help diabetes-sufferers live a more healthy life
Denmark
Pension firm spending high to spiff up notorious ’ghetto’ district
Business
Denmark aiming to become global leader in clean-air tech

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved