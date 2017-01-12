 Copenhagen among most attractive cities in the world to live in – The Post

Copenhagen among most attractive cities in the world to live in

Danish capital ranks second on new index

Not a bad place to hang your hat (photo: Pixabay)
August 13th, 2019 10:15 am| by Christian W

According to a new index by the rental housing search engine Voreslejebolig.dk, Copenhagen ranks second in the world when it comes to being an attractive city to live in.

Only Prague scored better on the index, which is based on six parameters: cost of rent, cost of groceries, level of salary, level of unemployment, level of crime and level of healthcare.

“If you look at basic factors that help you in the daily grind, and if you value stability and security, then Copenhagen and Denmark is one of the best places in the world to be,” said Thomas Barfod, the head of Voreslejebolig.dk.

Dublin dashed
Copenhagen’s top placing was buoyed by strong scores for salary, crime, health and unemployment, but poor scores for rent and groceries pulled down its overall score.

Tokyo, Warsaw and Bucharest completed the top five, followed by Amsterdam, Helsinki, Vienna, Moscow and Madrid. Other notables included Berlin (13), London (16), Beijing (17), New York (18), Stockholm (19), Paris (21) and Dublin (25).

The 25 cities featured on the index are the biggest metropolises in the world – at least based on the UN definition, which stipulates that it is an area that has densely populated areas surrounded by areas of lower settlement, which is entirely under the direct influence of the central urban area.

