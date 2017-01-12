 Copenhagen among most expensive cities for taxis in the world – The Post

Copenhagen among most expensive cities for taxis in the world

Prices to be further jacked up during Christmas and New Year

Copenhagen ranks high … as in expensive (photo: SilverDoor Apartments)
November 28th, 2018 10:01 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

According to a new Taxi Price Index report from the consultancy group SilverDoor Apartments, Copenhagen is among the most expensive cities in the world to take a taxi – at least if you are travelling short distances.

The report (here in English) showed that customers pay 63 kroner for the first mile (1.6 km) of the journey in Copenhagen, ranking the Danish capital as the sixth-most expensive in the world.

Bern, Switzerland had the dubious honour of being ranked the most expensive at 90 kroner for the first mile, followed by Oslo (88), London (71), Tokyo (65) and Helsinki (64).

READ MORE: Airport taxis in Copenhagen among most expensive in Europe

Starting fee
The most affordable place to embark on a short one-mile journey is Cairo, where the cost is 2.87 kroner. Mexico City was the next most affordable city, followed by New Delhi, Bucharest and Manila.

One of the reasons why it’s so expensive in Denmark is the starting fee of 38 kroner – the fee incurred as soon as the taxi sets off.

And that price will experience a serious jump over the holidays as the Danish taxi firms revealed yesterday that they intend to significantly increase their starting fees on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

READ MORE: Copenhagen hotels up in arms over insufficient taxi supply

Holiday hike
The taxi firm Taxi 4×27 will increase its starting fee to 135 kroner, while other companies – such as Taxa 4×35, Dantaxi 4×48, Taxa Syd and Aarhus Taxi – will see smaller hikes.

The cab companies contend it’s only fair for the prices to increase over Christmas and New Year because the drivers are working during a holiday.

“You also reward the emergency response workers, careworkers and others when they work on holidays,” Thomas Wiigh Larsen, the head of the Taxiførere i Danmark cab driver association, told DR Nyheder.

“I don’t see why there needs to be a difference so a taxi driver can’t get some more in wages when he’s out on the streets while others are home having fun.”

Starting prices on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve:


Taxa 4×35, servicing Copenhagen: 85kr starting fee, 25.50kr per km

Taxi 4×27, servicing Copenhagen: 135kr starting fee, 25.50kr per km

Dantaxi 4×48, servicing nationwide: 49kr starting fee, 20.00kr per km

Taxa Syd, servicing Funen and South Jutland: 61kr starting fee, 22.47kr per km

Aarhus Taxa, servicing Aarhus: 44kr starting fee, 9.21kr per km

Related News



Latest News

Opinion
Opinion: Five reasons Denmark runs the best elections in the world – probably
Culture
Culture News in Brief: Johnny Depp in Copenhagen for wedding of Shane MacGowan
Local
Copenhagen among most expensive cities for taxis in the world
Business
Black Friday blackout – credit card takings down on last year

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved