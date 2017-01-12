Copenhagen among most expensive tourist destinations in the world

It won’t be news to most seasoned travellers, or a surprise to those who call Copenhagen their home, but the Danish capital has once again found itself perched near the top of a ‘most expensive’ list.
This time Copenhagen has been ranked the third most expensive tourism destination – based on average hotel, food drink, taxi and entertainment costs per person per night – by airport transfer firm Hoppa.
Trailing only Zurich and New York, the average cost of a night in Copenhagen was rated as being about 1,320 kroner. Oslo and Stockholm followed to make up the top five.
Shoestring in Sofia
Copenhagen ranked fifth in terms of the price of hotel accommodation for a night for two people, first for a cup of coffee, fourth for a burger, ninth for a pint of beer, eighth for a cocktail and fourth for a meal for two.
It also ranked third in terms of the price of a taxi ride and tenth for the price of a bus tour ticket.
Venice, Amsterdam, Honolulu, Rome and Caracas completed the top 10 of the 84-city list, while the most affordable destinations on the list were Sofia, Cairo, Cartagena, Bucharest and Antalya.