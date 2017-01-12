Copenhagen among quickest-growing tourism destinations in Europe

Copenhagen has been ranked among the quickest-growing tourism destinations in Europe by the Global Destination Cities Index, published annually by Mastercard.
The index (here in English) revealed that the Danish capital enjoyed an 8.1 percent increase in travellers between the years 2009 and 2016, making it one of the fastest moving in Europe behind top growers Bucharest (10.4 percent), (Lisbon (10.2 percent), Sofia and Warsaw (both 9.4 percent), Budapest (8.6 percent), Hamburg (8.4 percent) and Moscow (8.2 percent).