Copenhagen among world’s top 100 city destinations

According to the newly-published Top 100 City Destinations report by Euromonitor International, Copenhagen is one of the top travel destinations in the world.

The Danish capital ranked 71st overall last year with just over 3 million visitors, a 3.6 percent increase from 2017. The only other Nordic city in the top 100 was Stockholm in 88th.

Copenhagen is expected to see similar growth this year (3.8 percent) and land at about 3.185 million visitors for 2019. But while the city has jumped eight spots on the ranking since 2013, it is expected to drop two spots for 2019 – being overtaken by the likes of Melbourne, Cebu (Philippines) and Hurghada (Egypt), but surpassing Heraklion (Greece).

Asia leading the pack

Hong Kong was the top dog on the list with over 29 million visitors, followed by Bangkok (over 24), London (over 19), Macau (18.9) and Singapore (18.5).

The top 10 was rounded out by Paris (17.5), Dubai (15.9), New York City (14 million), Kuala Lumpur and Istanbul (both 13.4).

You can download the entire report here (in English).