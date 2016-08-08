Copenhagen artist collective opening up its studios on Friday

The local artist’s collective KKT31 (Kunstnerkollektivet Tietgensgade 31) is inviting the public to an open house this Friday, May 25 at Tietgensgade 31C, from 4pm until 9:30pm.

Visitors will have the chance to visit the collective’s 22 studio spaces featuring painters, architects, photographers and sound artists.

“This is a chance to look into the artist’s individual studios, see some of their current work, and meet and chat with the artists themselves,” said organiser Brendan Dean.

Some of the artists featured will be Julie Clifforth, Meik Brüsch, Martin Berge and others.

Easy to get to

Live acoustic music will also be on offer from stalwarts of the Copenhagen singer/song writer scene like Brendan Dean, Carlos Ochoa and Martin Tomlinson.

KKT31 is located on the top floor of the old Rudolph Bergh Hospital, just across from Tivoli and a stone’s throw from Central Station. The Open Studio event starts at 4pm and the music kicks off at 7:30pm in the collective’s common room.

The event is free and open to the public.