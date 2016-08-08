 Copenhagen artist collective opening up its studios on Friday – The Post

Copenhagen artist collective opening up its studios on Friday

Copenhagen Art Week event free and open to the public

Meik Brüsch is one of the artist’s whose work will be displayed at the KKT31 event (photo: Meik Brüsch)
May 23rd, 2018 8:01 am| by Ray W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The local artist’s collective KKT31 (Kunstnerkollektivet Tietgensgade 31) is inviting the public to an open house this Friday, May 25 at Tietgensgade 31C, from 4pm until 9:30pm.

Visitors will have the chance to visit the collective’s 22 studio spaces featuring painters, architects, photographers and sound artists.

“This is a chance to look into the artist’s individual studios, see some of their current work, and meet and chat with the artists themselves,” said organiser Brendan Dean.

READ MORE: The city’s a canvas during Art Week

Some of the artists featured will be Julie Clifforth, Meik Brüsch, Martin Berge and others.

Easy to get to
Live acoustic music will also be on offer from stalwarts of the Copenhagen singer/song writer scene like Brendan Dean, Carlos Ochoa and Martin Tomlinson.

KKT31 is located on the top floor of the old Rudolph Bergh Hospital, just across from Tivoli and a stone’s throw from Central Station. The Open Studio event starts at 4pm and the music kicks off at 7:30pm in the collective’s common room.

The event is free and open to the public. 

Artists and musicians scheduled for the KKT31 event on Friday


Exhibiting artists:
Julie Clifforth (julieclifforth.dk)
Meik Brüsch (meikbrusch.com)
Caroline Thon (carolinethon.com)
Jacoba Niepoort (jacobaniepoort.com)
Mikas Emil (mikasemil.com)
Sys Oppenlænder (sysoppenlander.com)
Mikael Würz
Alen Aligrudic
Martin Berge

Acoustic performers:
Brendan Dean
Karma Nesci
Carlos Ochoa
Martin Tomlinson
Steffen Galster
Talitha Ferri

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Danish politician compares Trump to Hitler … and Hitler wins
Denmark
Drugs trade still flourishing in Christiania despite repeated police crack-downs
Culture
Copenhagen artist collective opening up its studios on Friday
National
A bright future ahead for Danish Hockey

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved