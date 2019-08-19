Copenhagen bombing suspect extradited to Denmark

One of the suspects for the bomb attack on the tax building near Nordhavn Station on August 6 has been extradited from Sweden to Denmark.

Copenhagen Police revealed yesterday that a 22-year-old man has been handed over to the Danish authorities, adding that he faced a hearing later that day.

“We are pleased that the suspect is now on Danish territory and we want to thank our colleagues on the opposite side of the Øresund for their good co-operation,” said Brian Belling, a Copenhagen Police deputy police inspector.

Two released

The 22-year-old was arrested two weeks ago and, in connection with a raid on his residence, police found clothing, shoes, a computer, mobile phones and a PlayStation – items that are believed to connect the man to the attack in Nordhavn.

The police also confirmed that a 23-year-old Swede wanted in connection with the explosion still remains at large.

Two other individuals who were detained by the Swedish police in connection with the case have since been released.

No link so far

The authorities suspect that industrial grade explosives were used in the Nordhavn bombing, which ripped out the building’s entry but fortunately caused no serious injury.

A second bomb was then detonated in front of a police station in Nørrebro a few nights later. It is yet unknown whether the two blasts are linked.