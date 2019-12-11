Copenhagen braced for ‘Battle of Øresund’

The requirement is simple for FC Copenhagen. One point is all that is needed to qualify for the Europa League knockout phase.

But there’s a little more at stake than just results and qualification. When the Lions take the pitch to face Malmö FF at a packed Telia Parken Stadium in the Danish capital tomorrow, it will be to decide Øresund bragging rights.

Welcome to the Battle of Øresund!

Win, draw or die

It is true that the Danish side sits on top of Group B with nine points, just a point ahead of their Swedish rivals and three points clear of Dynamo Kiev.

But a loss tomorrow, coupled with an almost certain win for the Ukrainian side at home to bottom club Lugano, will see FCK slip to third and eliminated.

The good news is that FCK will have tremendous support at their backs – the match is a 35,500 capacity sell out. The bad news is that they’ll be without inspirational captain Carlos Zeca, who is missing through suspension.

READ ALSO: 25th anniversary of the ‘Miracle in Madrid’

High-risk game

Whatever happens tomorrow night when it all kicks off at 18:55, football fans should be in for a real treat. Malmö’s away section was sold out weeks ago, so the atmosphere is guaranteed to be super intense.

The police will have to be on their toes as well – particularly given the state of mutual disdain the opposing sides have for one another. The Copenhagen police beating up the Malmö fans in a Royal League game in 2005 didn’t help matters.

“It’s challenging that the game is played at the time it is. But we have taken potential trouble into consideration in our planning,” Peter Dahl, a Copenhagen Police spokesperson, told Ekstra Bladet tabloid.