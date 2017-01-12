 Copenhagen bridge delayed by accident in Rotterdam – The Post

Copenhagen bridge delayed by accident in Rotterdam

A bridge too far, perhaps?

Cyclists will have to continue to use the old Langebro for some time yet (visualisation: Team BuroHappold/Realdania)
May 31st, 2018 11:12 am| by Stephen Gadd
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Lille Langbro, a new harbour bridge for pedestrians and cyclists planned to connect Christianshavn to the area by the new Blox building, has been hit by a stroke of bad luck.

The four spans of the bridge are being produced by the Hollandia BV company in Rotterdam, and when one of them was being loaded onto a barge, the crane lifting it broke and it fell onto one of the other spans already on the barge, reports Ingeniøren.

Two people were slightly hurt.

One in a million chance
“We were lucky there were no serious injuries, but it was terribly back luck. A crane snapping! That’s something that you always insure yourself against, but that never happens,” said Peter Cederfeld, the administrative director of Blox.

READ ALSO: Copenhagen’s bike bridges a runaway success story

The spans, which have taken over a year to build, were 3D-scanned to assess the damage in the accident and have now been totally written off.

Cederfeld doesn’t know when new spans will be ready. “There is some uncertainty as to how long it will take to get new steel. We can’t just reuse the steel from the old spans,” said Cederfeld.

“We are expecting a schedule from the suppliers in the next one to two months, but until we get that, we can’t predict when the bridge will be ready.”

Related News



Latest News

News
Sports News in Brief: Eller evens up Stanley Cup Finals
Culture
Roll up! Roll up! Release your pent-up Distortion frustrations by throwing a tomato
Culture
Culture News in Brief: First transgender winner of Mr Gay Denmark speaks out against shallow LGBT circles
General
Controversial burqa ban now a reality

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved