Copenhagen bridge to reopen with city’s widest bicycle path

Cyclists and pedestrians in Copenhagen can look forward to the Danish capital’s latest infrastructure gem thanks to Dybbølsbro Bridge reopening to the public today.

The key new feature of the bridge, which stretches across Dybbølsbro Station to Fisketorvet shopping centre, is that it has the widest bicycle path (10 metres) in the city.

Previously the bicycle path on Dronning Louises Bridge (8 metres) was the widest in Copenhagen.

IKEA effect

The revamped bridge connects Vesterbro to Kalvebod Brygge and then Islands Brygge via the Cykelslangen and Bryggebroen bridges, and is expected to see 21,000 cyclists pedal across it on a daily basis.

Also part of the project, 275 bicycle parking spots were added by Dybbølsbro Station. The area is expected to see more bicycle and pedestrian traffic in the near future, particularly due to the forthcoming opening of a new IKEA building nearby.

The project cost the city about 101 million kroner.