 Copenhagen bridge to reopen with city’s widest bicycle path – The Post

Copenhagen bridge to reopen with city’s widest bicycle path

Dybbølsbro Bridge better equipped to handle its 21,000 cyclists daily

It’s much better for bicycles now than it was on this image (photo: Leif Jørgensen)
October 15th, 2019 3:07 pm| by Christian W

Cyclists and pedestrians in Copenhagen can look forward to the Danish capital’s latest infrastructure gem thanks to Dybbølsbro Bridge reopening to the public today.

The key new feature of the bridge, which stretches across Dybbølsbro Station to Fisketorvet shopping centre, is that it has the widest bicycle path (10 metres) in the city.

Previously the bicycle path on Dronning Louises Bridge (8 metres) was the widest in Copenhagen.

READ ALSO: Long wait over: New Metro opens to great fanfare in Copenhagen

IKEA effect
The revamped bridge connects Vesterbro to Kalvebod Brygge and then Islands Brygge via the Cykelslangen and Bryggebroen bridges, and is expected to see 21,000 cyclists pedal across it on a daily basis.

Also part of the project, 275 bicycle parking spots were added by Dybbølsbro Station. The area is expected to see more bicycle and pedestrian traffic in the near future, particularly due to the forthcoming opening of a new IKEA building nearby.

The project cost the city about 101 million kroner.

Related News



Latest News

News
Danish technology to significantly reduce diagnosis time
National
Young Dane breaks Guinness World Record for largest collection of tea bags
Local
Copenhagen bridge to reopen with city’s widest bicycle path
International
Government to fast-track stripping foreign fighters of citizenship

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved