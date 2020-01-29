 Copenhagen bus line protesting against itself  - The Post

Copenhagen bus line protesting against itself 

Group against new bus network take out ad on popular 1A line

Creative protesting on the 1A (photo: Facebook/Fie Giessing Sørensen)
January 29th, 2020 11:53 am| by Christian W

Copenhagen was out in force last September to celebrate the grand opening of the city’s new City Ring Metro line. 

However, as the new Metro was ushered in to much aplomb, its arrival also signaled major changes to the capital’s bus network – changes that have not attracted widespread popularity. 

In total, 33 bus lines were either axed or rerouted, including the popular 1A line. Now, advocates of the old 1A line have taken action … quite brilliantly, in fact. 

The group, Bevar 1A (Preserve 1A), has taken out an ad on the very same line they are protesting against, leading to 1A buses being plastered with ads stating “Give us back the old 1A route!”. 

Evaluation pending
Thomas Dinesen set up the Bevar 1A page on Facebook in early 2018, when it became clear that the bus line would be changed. Now the page has almost 3,500 members.  

“The traffic companies contend that the line has been rerouted because of the Metro. But I’ve been out looking in Valby, and I don’t see any station there,” he told TV2 News. 

“Aside from that, there are many people on the route who have been cut off from the city centre. We have been contacted by citizens from Hellerup to Hvidovre who have been impacted.” 

Dinesen hopes the ad will raise awareness among politicians, as well as bus operator Movia. 

Movia has stated it would launch a thorough evaluation of the route to compare how it is used now and before. 

Copenhagen bus line protesting against itself 
