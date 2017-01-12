Copenhagen carrying the green torch in Denmark

A new survey from GreenMatch.dk has revealed that citizens in Copenhagen are more environmentally-conscious than the rest of their Danish countrymen.

The survey showed that Zealanders are three times as ‘green’ as their bottom-ranking counterparts in Jutland. Copenhageners were particularly adept, purchasing five times more organic goods compared to west-Jutland.

“The survey’s 11 bottom scores all belong to citizens in Jutland municipalities, and there is just one Jutland municipality in the top 10, which is Silkeborg. The Jutlanders from the least-green municipalities have it in common that only 4-7 percent of their goods are organic and they have no access to compost,” the report found.

Jutland needs more cars

Copenhagen Municipality ranked first, followed by Lyngby-Taarbæk and Hørsholm. Frederikshavn and Billund finished joint-last, preceded by Morsø.

The report found that the municipalities in Jutland struggled due to the number of cars per capita – Silkeborg and Morsø have 1.1 and 1.3 citizens per car.

Read the findings here (in Danish) and check out the interactive map below to see how green your municipality is.