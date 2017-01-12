 Copenhagen childcare centres to offer English-language groups – The Post

Copenhagen childcare centres to offer English-language groups

Service will be available only to international parents from June

The English-language groups are intended for children aged 0-6 (photo: Lucélia Ribeiro)
March 30th, 2017 4:14 pm| by Lucie Rychla
International parents who live in Copenhagen will soon be able to enroll their kids in childcare groups in which the everyday language will be English.

The service will be available from June at two childcare centres in the capital.



A day nursery group for infants and a kindergarten group will be provided by Børnebyen Vandværket (details below), while another kindergarten group with a focus on physical education will be offered at Idrætsbørnehaven Bavnehøj (details below).

READ MORE: Living in an Expat World: Childcare – the Danish way

The English-language groups are intended for children (aged 0-6) of non-Danish citizens, who are registered in the Copenhagen Municipality, and at least one of the parents must have a job in Denmark.

Enrollment registration starts in April and parents must fill out an application form that can be found here.

Facts about English-language groups


Børnebyen Vandværket – a large childcare centre with a capacity for 400 children aged 0-6 years. Located at Studiestræde 54 in the city centre. It comprises six smaller houses, each with their own playground. From June 1, it will offer two English-language groups – a nursery group for 12 children and a kindergarten group for 22 kids.

Idrætsinstitutionen Bavnehøj – a kindergarten with a focus on physical education. It is located at Bavnehøj Allé 40 in Copenhagen SV. It will offer one English-language group for 24 kids aged 2-6 years.

