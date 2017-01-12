Copenhagen childcare centres to offer English-language groups

International parents who live in Copenhagen will soon be able to enroll their kids in childcare groups in which the everyday language will be English.
The service will be available from June at two childcare centres in the capital.
A day nursery group for infants and a kindergarten group will be provided by Børnebyen Vandværket (details below), while another kindergarten group with a focus on physical education will be offered at Idrætsbørnehaven Bavnehøj (details below).
The English-language groups are intended for children (aged 0-6) of non-Danish citizens, who are registered in the Copenhagen Municipality, and at least one of the parents must have a job in Denmark.
Enrollment registration starts in April and parents must fill out an application form that can be found here.