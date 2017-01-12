Copenhagen closing in on plastic cup ban

Whenever there is an event of some order in Copenhagen, you can be sure that there will be a small mountain of disposable plastic cups strewn about afterwards. From Distortion to big football games, they are everywhere.

But from next year that could all be an unsustainable thing of the past as the Danish capital eyes a ban on the cups – at least for bigger events.

“You should never count your chickens before they hatch because anything can happen in politics, but I think there is majority support for a proposal that can have a massive positive impact on the climate,” Karina Vestergård Madsen, the acting deputy mayor for technical and environmental issues, told DR Nyheder.

Smaller events exempt … for now

The proposal, which is expected to come into effect at the start of 2020, will encompass big events where large amounts of drinks are served in disposable plastic cups.

Instead, organisers of large events must instead serve beverages in pant containers that can be washed and reused many times – a system already employed by the likes of Tivoli, the Roskilde Festival and Distortion.

A report last year showed that the recyclable cups are used an average of 24 times, which means the proposal would save the climate 2,000 tonnes of CO2 at big events.

However, the municipality also found that a ban on the cups would cost smaller events money, so the ban will initially not be extended to include them. Private events on private property will also not be encompassed by the ban, as well as the Copenhagen Marathon.