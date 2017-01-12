Copenhagen considering rental ceiling for Airbnb

Airbnb and the city of Copenhagen are in discussions concerning a possible agreement on a ceiling for the number of days a property can be rented via the service.
“We have initiated a dialogue in relation to an agreement,” Copenhagen’s deputy mayor regarding health issues, Ninna Thomsen told DR Nyheder.
The meetings came after Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen floated the idea of introducing a ceiling for the number of days a place can be rented via Airbnb.
READ MORE: Airbnb hugely popular in central Copenhagen
The Brinker paradigm
Jensen mentioned the example of Amsterdam, which has imposed a ceiling of 60 days per year on the number of days that a home be rented through the portal.
Jensen did not mention a figure concerning the possible number of days a property could be rented.
Thomsen said that the meeting with Airbnb was positive. Airbnb said that it would like to receive direction from the Danish government before making a deal with Copenhagen.