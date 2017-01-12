 Copenhagen considering rental ceiling for Airbnb – The Post

Copenhagen considering rental ceiling for Airbnb

City mayor enamoured of Dutch example

Copenhagen considering an Airbnb ceiling (photo: Airbnb Office)
February 21st, 2017 12:33 pm| by Ray W
Airbnb and the city of Copenhagen are in discussions concerning a possible agreement on a ceiling for the number of days a property can be rented via the service.

“We have initiated a dialogue in relation to an agreement,” Copenhagen’s deputy mayor regarding health issues, Ninna Thomsen told DR Nyheder.



The meetings came after Copenhagen mayor Frank Jensen floated the idea of ​​introducing a ceiling for the number of days a place can be rented via Airbnb.

The Brinker paradigm 
Jensen mentioned the example of Amsterdam, which has imposed a ceiling of 60 days per year on the number of days that a home be rented through the portal.

Jensen did not mention a figure concerning the possible number of days a property could be rented.

Thomsen said that the meeting with Airbnb was positive. Airbnb said that it would like to receive direction from the Danish government before making a deal with Copenhagen.

