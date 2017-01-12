 Copenhagen continues to enjoy a strong global reputation – The Post

Copenhagen continues to enjoy a strong global reputation

Danish capital third on 2018 City RepTrack Ranking

Copenhagen’s reputation is better than most (photo: Reputation Institute)
August 31st, 2018 11:48 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen may have a reputation for being expensive and having poor weather, but that doesn’t seem to have overly tainted the Danish capital’s global prestige.

According to the 2018 City RepTrack Ranking, published annually by the Reputation Institute, Copenhagen enjoys the third-best reputation worldwide. The city fell one spot compared to last year.

“There is some shake-up in this year’s list– only four cities appeared last year, meaning six are new to the top 10. Sydney, Copenhagen, Vienna and Stockholm were the only cities on last year’s top 10 list,” the ranking report found.

READ MORE: Copenhagen ranked among world’s most liveable cities

Tokyo tops
Tokyo topped the list, followed by Sydney, Copenhagen, Vienna and Stockholm, while Venice, Rome, Zurich, Munich and Montreal completed the top 10.

Other notables included Helsinki (11), Melbourne (12), Barcelona (15), London (17), Amsterdam (22), New York (24), Paris (26), Berlin (31), Hong Kong (37), Seoul (44), Rio de Janeiro (51) New Delhi (53) and Moscow (56).

The City RepTrack Ranking (here in English) ranks the reputations of over 50 cities in the world based on a number of parameters such as safety, beauty, economy and respectable leaders.

(photo: Reputation Institute)

Related News



Latest News

Art
Van Gogh: An abundance of method – with no signs of madness
Culture
Culture News in Brief: No surprises on Denmark’s Oscar shortlist
News
FC Copenhagen handed challenging Europa League group
International
Danish News in Brief: More green energy from biogas in the pipeline

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved