 Copenhagen enjoys record cruise ship season – The Post

Copenhagen enjoys record cruise ship season

850,000 passengers visited the Danish capital this year

Dropping anchor in Copenhagen (photo: Dennis Rosenfeldt)
November 2nd, 2017 8:57 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen is apparently high up on the list of cities that cruise ship tourists are keen to visit.

So much in fact that 850,000 passengers have embarked from 325 cruise ships to take in the Danish capital so far this year – easily a new record. And there’s more to come.

“Aidavita was the final cruise ship to dock at Langelinie during the summer season. Now six Christmas and New Year cruises are expected before the season is completely over,” Arnt Møller Pedersen – the COO of Cruise & Ferries, Copenhagen Malmö Port – told Maritime.dk.

READ MORE: New information centre for cruise passengers in Copenhagen

Cruise control
Next year is expected to be even more formidable with 337 ships carrying 875,000 passengers due to drop anchor in Copenhagen. Even Malmö is getting in on the action with nine ships and 10,000 passengers scheduled to stop by.

One of the reasons why the Danish capital has seen so many cruise ship tourists is because it’s a popular ’turnaround port’ – where ships begin and end their trips. In fact, of the 325 ships to visit this year, 153 were turnaround journeys.

Another area expected to see a drastic increase in cruise ship tourism next year is Visby on the Swedish island of Gotland – which is due to double its passenger total to 90,000 in 2018.

Related News



Latest News

National
Emergency hotline 1813 understaffed, experts charge
Business
Business News in Brief: No more waiting for holiday money
International
International News in Brief: India yearning for Danish food solutions
Activities
Concert Review: Trapped at Tap as Bryson delivers a killer show on Halloween

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved