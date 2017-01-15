In the wake of the flooding that affected the nation this week, Copenhagen has announced it will unveil a new strategy in the future aimed at preventing flooding in the capital.

Morten Kabell, the deputy major for technical and environmental issues, contended that the recent flooding in Denmark underlined the importance of stepping up flood-prevention efforts.

“Last year, when a new evaluation revealed that Copenhagen was more threatened than previously anticipated, the city decided to boost its work protecting the city against floods,” said Kabell.