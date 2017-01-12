Copenhagen gang war officially over

A month ago, the two warring gangs Loyal To Familia and Brothas entered into a truce after months of shootings that left several youngsters dead or injured.

Now, the two sides have agreed to end their conflict for good following a meeting earlier this week involving high-ranking members of the gangs.

“The deal has been made. Everyone minds their own business and lets the others be in peace. It’s been close to being solved for a while now and we’ve finally managed it,” a source from one of the gangs told DR Nyheder.

Police moot

According to DR, the agreement centres on the two gangs staying out of each other’s areas and not shooting at one another.

The Copenhagen Police had no comment to make regarding the deal, except to say the development fits with police intelligence.

The gang war, which raged for several months, led to almost 40 shootings, three people being killed and 25 being wounded.