Copenhagen getting jiggy, jazzy, riffy and retro this year

Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax are often referred to as the big four of thrash metal, and there aren’t many musicians who can claim to have been a member of more than one of them.

Step forward Dave Mustaine, who was fired from Metallica shortly before founding Megadeth in 1983. A personality clash with Lars Ulrich was partly to blame for his departure, and maybe that’s why his band are returning to Denmark to light up Store Vega on August 2. If he is seeking revenge, he’ll have to join the queue.

Legendary mascot Vic Rattlehead will be in tow, but not so much of the old paraphernalia, particularly as Mustaine is a born-again Christian who once turned down the chance to play on the same bill as Rotting Christ.

Promoting their 15th studio album, ‘Dystopia’ – a “really heavy, riffy record” they promise – Mustaine will be joined by long-time bassist David Ellefson and new boys Kiko Louriero and Dirk Verbeuren on stage.

Tickets cost 450 kroner and go on sale on Friday January 20 at 10:00 via livenation.dk.

Herbie glides again

Herbie Hancock, a true giant of jazz, will be among the performers at the 39th Copenhagen Jazz Festival in July.

Hancock is bringing an all-new band to perform his diverse musical legacy of acoustic and electronic jazz, hip-hop and R ‘n’ B. As his former mentor Miles Davis put it: “Herbie was the step further. I have not heard anyone who could come close.”

Hancock will appear on Thursday July 13 at 20:00 at the DR Concert Hall. Tickets cost 495-695 kroner.

A modern classic

The multi-talented Jamie Cullum is one of the best-selling artists British jazz artists ever.

With great respect for jazz traditions blended with his personal interpretations of modern classics, Callum is seen by many as a successor to artists such as Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Billy Joel. He has sold more than 10 million records worldwide.

Cullum will performs at the DR Concert Hall on the festival’s final evening, Sunday July 16. Tickets cost 495-595 kroner.

Hit me baby, one more time

Meanwhile at Tivoli, this summer will be a good time to get your Starter jacket and vintage Air Jordans out of the mothballs for ‘We Love the 90s’ on August 19 at 20:00. Tickets cost 350 kroner.

If you are desperate for a dose of that classic Danish ’90s pop sound, this is your ticket. The night’s headliners are Aqua, whose 1997 smash ‘Barbie Girl’ is one of the biggest selling Scandinavian singles ever.

Lena and crew will be joined by names like Cut N’ Move and Dr Bombay. And Hardaway will deliver the hit ‘What is Love (Baby Don’t Hurt Me)’. In fact, enough Danish one-hit wonders will be at hand to make you wish the Spice Girls would turn up.