The Danish capital is getting ready for its first car-free day this Sunday.

Between 15:00 and 21:00, the following streets in the city centre will be off-limits for motorists: Dag Hammarskjölds Allé, Strandboulevarden, Nørrebrogade (including Dronning Louises Bridge), Enghavevej, Ingerslevsgade and parts of Østerbrogade.

“By banning cars for a day, we are giving Copenhageners and tourists the option to experience how the city could be used without having to make room for polluting vehicles,” said Morten Kabell, the deputy mayor for technical issues.