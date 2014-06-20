The Danish capital is getting ready for its first car-free day this Sunday.
Between 15:00 and 21:00, the following streets in the city centre will be off-limits for motorists: Dag Hammarskjölds Allé, Strandboulevarden, Nørrebrogade (including Dronning Louises Bridge), Enghavevej, Ingerslevsgade and parts of Østerbrogade.
“By banning cars for a day, we are giving Copenhageners and tourists the option to experience how the city could be used without having to make room for polluting vehicles,” said Morten Kabell, the deputy mayor for technical issues.
The municipality has managed to reduce the price of the car-free day from 4.7 million kroner to just 400,000 kroner by holding it on the same day as the Copenhagen Half Marathon, which would close many of the city’s streets anyway.
Those who are not into long-distance running can engage in other activities arranged for this special occasion, such as chalk painting on Dronning Louises Bridge, roller-skating on the Red Square in Nørrebro, a yoga and meditation class on Enghavevej (from 15:00 to 18:00), and a game of frisbee between Trianglen and Lille Triangel.
The full program is available in Danish on the municipal website.
All activities will end by 8 pm, which gives the city an hour to clean up and open the streets to motorists again.