Copenhagen has a new canal-side promenade

Just in time for the spring weather, the renovation work is now over, and Copenhageners will be able to enjoy a pleasant walk along Frederiksholm Kanal

A newly-restored oasis of tranquility in the city (photo: Københavns Kommune)
April 26th, 2017 5:30 pm| by Stephen Gadd
The renovation work on Frederiksholms Kanal is now finished and the street has been converted into a spacious promenade, with fewer cars and more space for pedestrians.

There are also more opportunities to sit and enjoy the atmosphere alongside the canal.



The asphalt that previously covered the road has been dug up along the canal and replaced by cobblestones, so it almost appears as it did 100 years ago.

As many as possible of the original cobbles have been reused, which has also meant the amount of building material that had to be driven away in heavy lorries was reduced.

The best of the old and the new
On the street, the pavement has been re-established along the house facades, but it has been done with an eye to the present regulations, so handicapped people and those with walking difficulties can easily make use of them.

Items of street furniture such as benches, litter bins, cycle racks and granite blocks have been set up along the stretch between Ny Kongensgade and Bryghusgrunden.

There will be an official opening ceremony on April 27 starting at 15:00, attended by Morten Kabell, the deputy mayor for technical and environmental affairs, with activities for both young and old.

