Copenhagen inks new budget agreement

Yesterday, local politicians from six parties at Copenhagen Municipality agreed to a new budget for the coming year.

Socialdemokratiet, Enhedslisten, Alternativet, Radikale, Socialistisk Folkeparti and Venstre all teamed up to secure a budget plan that aims to ensure more welfare and initiatives that are to help the city reach its goal of becoming the world’s first CO2-neutral capital by 2025.

“I’m proud that we’ve managed to get such a broad majority to agree to a budget that cares for the city’s most vulnerable, people with handicaps and our children,” said mayor, Frank Jensen.

“And, which lays the tracks for the future and ensures that Copenhagen remains one of the most sustainable and lovely cities in the world to live in.”

Polluters targeted

More specifically, the budget agreement sees hourly parking rates and residential parking licences shoot up considerably, especially for the most polluting cars.

For instance, residential parking licences will increase from 1,600 kroner to 4,000 kroner per year for cars in the C-G energy class, while less-polluting cars will double from 1,000 to 2,000 kroner and go from 10 to 200 kroner for electric cars, which will also get free parking in the hourly parking spots. Green taxis will also be given benefits in taxi queues.

Meanwhile, the cyclists will get an extra 100 million kroner in a new cycle package with safer school roads and new bicycle paths. An additional 37 million kroner has been set aside for a new bicycle path in Husum and upgrading two bicycle super highways. The city will also look into innovative CO2-collecting technology and more wind turbines.