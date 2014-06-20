Everyone can relate to being the new kid at school and struggling to find the canteen, classrooms and (worst-case scenario) the toilets.

So spare a thought for the Copenhagen International School’s 930 returning students today because the building’s brand new and nobody knows where anything is – not even the staff!

But there will be few complaints, as the CIS’s new 25,000 sqm campus in the Copenhagen district of Nordhavn incorporates innovative architecture, sustainability and cutting edge pedagogy.