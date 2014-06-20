Contact us Advertise with us

CIS’s new campus opening today with an eye on the future for sustainable living

Students will be challenged to consider their environment, but shouldn’t have too much trouble find their way around thanks to the intuitive design

The harbour has always been an international hotspot, and now even more so following the arrival of CIS (all photos: Hasse Ferrold) The harbour has always been an international hotspot, and now even more so following the arrival of CIS (all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
January 9th, 2017 7:00 am| by Ina Bilic
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Everyone can relate to being the new kid at school and struggling to find the canteen, classrooms and (worst-case scenario) the toilets.

So spare a thought for the Copenhagen International School’s 930 returning students today because the building’s brand new and nobody knows where anything is – not even the staff!

But there will be few complaints, as the CIS’s new 25,000 sqm campus in the Copenhagen district of Nordhavn incorporates innovative architecture, sustainability and cutting edge pedagogy.



For example, the campus is colour-coded, which means that every section (Early Years, Primary School, Middle School and High School, encompassing a 3-19 age range) and floor is distinct and even recognisable from the outside.

Additionally, it has the capacity to house 1,200 students, so there is plenty of space – for now.

The new school in Nordhavn (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
The new school in Nordhavn (photo: Hasse Ferrold)

READ MORE: Celebrating the continuation of CIS: the little school that could

Continually challenged to consider
“Sustainability is probably the most important agenda for the future,” explained Thomas Martin Nielsen, the director of communications at the CIS, who we caught up with at a sneak preview of the facilities last week on Wednesday.

“So we keep on challenging our students to make sure we plant in their minds the idea that they have to take care of the community and environment, and not just themselves.”

The idea behind the new building is to teach students about the approaches of sustainability and innovation first-hand. By being surrounded by solar panels and renewable materials, students can understand how they work and why they’re beneficial.

cis_3

Less stressful environment
The school is designed to allow for a broad and holistic education, while also addressing the students’ individual needs.

“The sound acoustics, air flow and lighting are all designed to lessen the every-day stresses of the students and to help them focus and achieve better learning,” added Anders Smith from the Copenhagen International School Property Fund (ECIS).

Overall, the school challenged architect CF Møller with creating an inclusive community where it can educate the citizens of the future with an emphasis on sustainable living.

cis_4

CIS's new campus


– Each section of the school has its own tower – Early Years, Primary School, Middle School and High School – and its own design. Each floor its own colour and layout, which provides a sense of belonging and identity.

– The school is designed to allow multiple modalities of  learning to fit individual needs

– Teachers or sensors will be able to adjust LED-based lighting to suit classroom activity, as well as the airflow with extra oxygen if required

– Some12,000 solar panels on the school’s building will supply 50 percent of the school’s energy consumption

– In the longer term, the school toilets will reuse rain or other grey water to flush, all interiors will be made of natural materials; all cardboard and paper will be compressed, sold or reused; pupils will grow their own fruit and vegetables in green-houses; and all organic waste from the kitchens will be disposed of in a bio tank for later use as animal feed.

– The major donors behind the building are: The Moller Foundation (A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Fond til almene Formaal), Novo Nordisk Fonden, Villum Fonden, Hempel Fonden, Augustinus Fonden, and Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN/D/S Orients Fond

– Copenhagen International School, which is Denmark’s largest international school and is attended by students representing more than 80 different countries, was founded in 1963.

– Broken down, 20 percent come from Denmark, 20 percent come from the US and 13 percent come from the UK. The majority are children of parents employed at major international establishments in Denmark.

– CIS is an IB World School offering the IB Primary, Middle and Diploma Programmes.

 

Related News


Latest News

The harbour has always been an international hotspot, and now even more so following the arrival of CIS (all photos: Hasse Ferrold)
CIS’s new campus opening today with an eye on the future for sustainable living
Ian Burns (fifth right) and Sue Hansen-Styles (fourth left) have done it again (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
Anglophone theatre groups earn repeat nominations
The new school in Nordhavn (photo: Hasse Ferrold)
Celebrating the continuation of CIS: the little school that could
To camp or not to camp (photo: Flip Schulke)
January Events: Camping’s moved on!
The city of brotherly love wants to see more Danes (photo: Dave Z)
Major US city adds tourist office in Copenhagen
DK + BEV = A-OK? (photo: Pixabay)
Danish green tech industry could benefit from Bill Gates fund

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 3336 3300

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2014 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2015 Online Post | All Rights Reserved