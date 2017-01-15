Last year, the Danish city of Odense made it clear it had ambitions to be Scandinavia’s mecca for eSports. Now, Denmark’s capital is getting in on the gaming action as well.

Copenhagen Municipality has announced it will invest close to 2 million kroner in a new eSports centre that will allow citizens to pay to play eSports on par with other sports.

“eSports is the new black, and it’s seeing hasty growth with new associations popping up everywhere,” said the city’s deputy mayor for culture and leisure issues, Carl Christian Ebbesen.