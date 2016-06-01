 Copenhagen launches campaign to raise awareness of the early signs of dementia – The Post

Copenhagen launches campaign to raise awareness of the early signs of dementia

Municipality compiles handy list of ten signs your loved ones might have it

Sufferers can often lose track of their everyday lives (photo: Pixabay)
September 18th, 2018 8:25 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

Copenhagen Municipality is running a campaign this week to raise awareness about dementia, with a special focus on recognising the early signs that a loved one might have it.

Some 300 new diagnoses are recorded in the municipality every year, and it is estimated that the number of cases will rise from 5,500 today to 6,500 by 2030, according to Nationalt Videnscenter for Demens.

The municipality is accordingly earmarking an extra 5.6 million kroner as part of its 2019 budget to convert nine care homes into ones specialising in looking after dementia patients.

Up to 60 percent of all the residents in nursing homes in Copenhagen suffer from dementia.

Focus on early diagnosis
An early diagnosis is important, says the NVD, because it enables early treatment through physical exercise and cognitive stimulation therapy, allowing sufferers to live a much longer normal life with the condition than they would have been able to without early help.

“Dementia is a terrible disease, and therefore we must talk about it,” said Sisse Marie Welling, the deputy mayor for health and care.

“The sooner you get a diagnosis, the better we can help you. Therefore, in our campaign we are encouraging Copenhageners to pay more attention to the signs of dementia.”

The Demensugen 2018 campaign will end on Saturday with an event at the new Center for Demens (Juliane Maries Vej 30, Cph N) from 10:00-14:00.

It has put together a list of the ten most obvious signs that somebody might have dementia (see below).

Ten signs of dementia


– Poor short-term memory

– Difficulty performing every-day tasks

– Difficulty finding the right words mid-sentence

– Getting lost in an area you’re familiar with

– Forgetting what season it is (inappropriate clothing)

– Literal understanding of idioms

– Losing your temper for no reason

– Leaving items in strange places (glasses in the freezer etc)

– Causing offence

– Withdrawal from public life for no reason

Related News



Latest News

Culture
Culture News in Brief: Nikolaj Coster-Waldau misses out on Emmy
Local
KU bans offensive costumes citing racist undertones and offended students
International
Mette Frederiksen proposes new foreign labour initiative at DI Business Summit
Local
Copenhagen launches campaign to raise awareness of the early signs of dementia

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved