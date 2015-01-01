 Copenhagen lays claim to two of the EU’s top 50 cocktail bars – The Post

Copenhagen lays claim to two of the EU’s top 50 cocktail bars

But with every nation guaranteed at least one spot, it’s no great shakes!

Europe’s 14th best cocktail bar (photo: Brønnum Facebook page)
February 28th, 2019 11:26 am| by Ben Hamilton
Two cocktail bars in central Copenhagen have been named among the best 50 in the European Union, according to a new ranking.

However, the rankings compiler, the travel site Big 7 Media, compiled its list making sure that every EU state had at least one entry before putting the selection to its 1.5 million readers and a panel of experts, whilst factoring in online reviews and media coverage.

For Denmark, at least, one place on the list was guaranteed, and with 22 further places up for grabs, two can be seen as an average performance.

Balderdash and Brønnum
Balderdash, an establishment on Valkendorfsgade – one of Strøget’s quiet cobbled side-streets, was ranked 29th, while Brønnum on August Bournonvilles Passage was placed 14th.

“Balderdash is a cosy bar nestled in the centre of old Copenhagen with whimsical and classic cocktails,” observed Big 7 Media.

Meanwhile Brønnum near Kongens Nytorv, it noted, was a “recent renovated, wonderful cocktail bar … which only adds to the charm of the old building that houses it”.

“The drinks are absolutely unreal and only matched by the friendly and affable staff,” it concluded.

Belgian joint on top, with UK the most successful
Dogma in Antwerp, Belgium was voted the best cocktail bar in the EU, with Pharmarium (Stockholm, Sweden) and Cash Only (Prague, Czech Republic) taking the next two spots.

Spain, the UK, the Czech Republic and Ireland all had two entries in the top 20, while UK had the most entries in the top 50 with four, followed by Spain, Germany, Belgium and Ireland with three each.

Copenhagen was one of only eight cities to have at least two entries.

