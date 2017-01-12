Copenhagen may limit sharing of electric scooters and bicycles

Since electric scooters became legal in January, they’ve become a significant feature on the bicycle lanes of the Danish capital.

But they’ve perhaps become a little too prevalent according to the deputy mayor for technical issues, Karina Vestergård Madsen.

“It’s important to protect pedestrians and other soft marks in traffic. It’s our estimation that if we want to avoid accidents, the limit on electric scooters in the city centre should be 200,” Madsen told TV2 news.

“It’s great that the electric scooters can help some people avoid using the car, but they shouldn’t be filling up the sidewalks and forcing pedestrians into the road.”

3,000-limit for ‘bridge districts’

A similar limit for share bicycles is also being discussed by the Committee for Environmental and Technical Issues today. A second limit involving the Copenhagen districts of Nørrebro, Vesterbro, Østerbro, Amagerbro and Islands Brygge is to be set at 3,000 bikes and scooters.

Should the limits be set, rental companies will have to apply for a permit to put out scooters and bicycles.

Electric scooter firms Lime and Voi each said they had several hundred scooters in Copenhagen, and both firms are experiencing a rise in demand.