Copenhagen mayor steps down in wake of CV debacle

Niko Grünfeld was the city’s deputy mayor for culture for less than a year

Niko Grünfeld out at City Hall (photo: Niko Grünfeld)
October 18th, 2018 10:12 am| by Christian W
Copenhagen will be on the hunt for another mayor following the news last night that Niko Grünfeld had stepped down from his position as deputy mayor for culture.

The local politician from Alternative party announced his resignation on Facebook after drawing intense criticism for submitting false information on his CV regarding his educational accomplishments.

“The mistakes I’ve made – and apologised for – have meant that I’ve been unable to focus on the political task at hand. I don’t believe in doing anything half-heartedly, so I’ll say goodbye for now,” Grünfeld wrote on Facebook.

Replacement imminent
Grünfeld, a co-founder of Alternative, found himself in hot water when it emerged that his CV included a master’s degree in positive psychology, which he did not have.

It didn’t help matters when it was revealed that he had refurnished his office at City Hall for 130,000 kroner.

Alternative is expected to name a replacement for Grünfeld sometime later today.

