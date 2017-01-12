 Copenhagen mayors want new Metro line – The Post

Copenhagen mayors want new Metro line

11 mayors keen on line between Rødovre, Hvidovre and Copenhagen

Heading to the western suburbs in the future? (photo: Ghent)
February 4th, 2019 9:54 am| by Christian W
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The new City Ring Metro line hasn’t even been completed yet, but a number of mayors from the Copenhagen area are already sowing the seeds of yet another extension.

The new line, which has the support of 11 mayors in the Copenhagen region, would link Rødovre and Hvidovre to the Copenhagen Metro, catering to an estimated 30,000 commuters.

“It’s the best investment one can make in terms of public transport and the heavily-congested roads around the city. It has the potential to move a lot of cars away from the roads, and there is no reason why the Metro can’t cross the Copenhagen Municipality border line,” Erik Nielsen, the mayor of Rødovre, told DR Nyheder,

READ MORE: Metro excavation reveals startling discovery in Copenhagen

Minister accommodating 
The proposed line would extend from the already-approved M4 Ny Ellebjerg extension and include stations at Grøntorvet, Vigerslev Centre, Hvidovrevej, Hvidovre Hospital, Rødovre Station and Rødovre Centre.

(photo: Metro Company)

One of the key arguments for the new extension is giving patients and staff a more efficient way to reach Hvidovre Hospital.

And while experts suggest that the extension might not be viable, the transport minister, Ole Birk Olesen, said he was willing to have a look at a plan from the municipalities.

Copenhagen Metro:


M1 – has run between Vanløse and Vestamager since 2002

M2 – has run between Vanløse and Copenhagen Airport since 2007

M3 (unfinished) – better known as the City Ring, the line is scheduled to open this coming summer, a decade after construction began

M4 (unfinished) – will run from Ny Ellebjerg in Valby and Orientkaj in Nordhavn when completed in 2024. It is here the 11 mayors want an extension on from Ny Ellebjerg

Related News



Latest News

National
Falck reported to police for competition-busting methods
National
Sudsation: Spectacular beer discovery made in Denmark
National
Drought losses lower than expected for Danish agriculture
National
Rat-borne disease cases on the up and causing concern

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved