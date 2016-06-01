Copenhagen Metro to open in style with huge party on September 29

The long-awaited Metro City Ring will open on Sunday September 29. Celebrations will take place from 13:00 at City Hall Square and include a live concert and performances from Danish artists, including Pernille Rosendahl.

The opening ceremony will begin at 14:00, where the queen will be in attendance.

There will also be a showcase highlighting how the new line improves the city.

Free rides

After eight long years of construction – and half the city looking like a building site – citizens will be rewarded with several hours of free travel throughout the Metro system.

The opening of the City Ring means that the largest construction project undertaken in Copenhagen for 400 years is now finished.

The introduction of 17 new stations will further connect the city and its citizens.

With plans for further expansion to Nordhavn and Sydhavn, Copenhagen will have a total of 44 Metro stations by the year 2024.

