Copenhagen most expensive city in Europe for hotels

According to a new survey by online hotel room compare site Cheaprooms.co.uk, Copenhagen is the most expensive city in Europe when it comes to hotel prices.
The survey found the average price for the most affordable available double room (minimum 3-star hotel) from 1-30 September 2017 in Copenhagen to be 189 euros (1,406 kroner).
“Copenhagen is already known as an expensive city, and its position at the top of these latest rankings will come as little surprise,” wrote Cheaprooms.co.uk.
READ MORE: Copenhagen named among most vegan-friendly cities in Europe
Cheapo Istanbul
The Danish capital was followed by Amsterdam (175 euros), Munich (173), Milan (172) and Venice (168), while Reykjavik (156) Zurich (155) Barcelona (151) Edinburgh (149) and Dublin (148) completed the top 10.
Prices in other cities of note included Stockholm (147), Madrid (146), Berlin (127), Oslo (124), London (118), Paris (117), Helsinki (104), Rome (83), Moscow (64), Athens (56) and, the most affordable city, Istanbul (32)