Copenhagen most expensive city in Europe for hotels

Danish capital pips Amsterdam and Munich in new survey

Those lights don’t run on fresh air … well, not yet (photo: Pixabay)
August 30th, 2017 7:57 am| by Christian W
According to a new survey by online hotel room compare site Cheaprooms.co.uk, Copenhagen is the most expensive city in Europe when it comes to hotel prices.

The survey found the average price for the most affordable available double room (minimum 3-star hotel) from 1-30 September 2017 in Copenhagen to be 189 euros (1,406 kroner).



“Copenhagen is already known as an expensive city, and its position at the top of these latest rankings will come as little surprise,” wrote Cheaprooms.co.uk.

Cheapo Istanbul
The Danish capital was followed by Amsterdam (175 euros), Munich (173), Milan (172) and Venice (168), while Reykjavik (156) Zurich (155) Barcelona (151) Edinburgh (149) and Dublin (148) completed the top 10.

Prices in other cities of note included Stockholm (147), Madrid (146), Berlin (127), Oslo (124), London (118), Paris (117), Helsinki (104), Rome (83), Moscow (64), Athens (56) and, the most affordable city, Istanbul (32)

See the entire list here (in English).

