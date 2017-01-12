 Copenhagen Municipality approves massive expansion of Fisketorvet shopping centre – The Post

Copenhagen Municipality approves massive expansion of Fisketorvet shopping centre

A complete redevelopment of the area will add office, retail and hotel space, Metro, rail and bus links, and increased leisure opportunities

The architect’s vision of what the centre will look like (all images: Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects)
March 6th, 2018 11:34 am| by Ben Hamilton
Facebooktwittergoogle_pluspinterestmail

The Fisketorvet shopping centre in Copenhagen looks set to double in size according to plans drawn up by Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects under the direction of French owner Unibail-Rodamco, which have this month been approved by Copenhagen Municipality following a public inquiry, reports Politiken.

However, construction dates have not yet been finalised.

Increasing Fisketorvet’s standing
The plans include the introduction of more retail, office and hotel space via a complete overhaul of its third floor and the further development of the low-lying area between the centre and Dybbølsbro Station, as well as along Vasbygade.

The expansion will add another 70,000 sqm to the 51,000 sqm site, of which 15,000 sqm will be dedicated to more shops, increasing the leasable retail area to 55,000 sqm, thus making it the sixth biggest in the country.

A hub for transport and activity
A new Metro station, Havneholmen Station on the new Sydhavn line, is scheduled to open in 2024, and there are also long-term plans to add a bus station with up to 14 stops on the low-lying land in between the  Metro station and Dybbølsbro Station, where construction work on a huge new IKEA store is also underway.

Other plans include the construction of ten-storey building blocks 42 metres in height, play areas and parkland, a promenade completely encircling the shopping centre and residential areas, and the introduction of more windows!

Since its opening in 2000, the outward appearance of Fisketorvet has attracted its fair share of criticism, so maybe this is the makeover that might finally silence the critics.

Related News



Latest News

Denmark
Sex doll brothel opens in Denmark’s second largest city
Denmark
More than half the Danish population is now overweight, figures reveal
Activities
Performance Preview: A fine arts quartet to enjoy in March
Denmark
Babes everywhere: twice as many pigs in Denmark than people

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved