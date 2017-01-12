 Copenhagen named among best cities for Brits to emigrate to as Brexit looms  – The Post

Copenhagen named among best cities for Brits to emigrate to as Brexit looms 

Danish capital ranked just outside the top 10 

Not just a nice place to visit (photo: Pixabay)
July 24th, 2019 5:00 pm| by Christian W

With Brexit continuing to loom in the distance, there are likely more than a few Brits contemplating making a move to abroad to escape the potential repercussions 

And Copenhagen might be an ideal destination for such a relocation, according to the international shipping firm Pack & Send UK, which has listed the Danish capital as one of the best places in the world for Brits to emigrate to. 

Copenhagen ranked 14th on the new 2019 Expat Index, scoring high in a number of categories and only being let down by its lack of sunshine and high alcohol prices. It’s also quite expensive to relocate to.

The index used data to rank 105 cities around the world using 10 data points across the four key parameters; Wellbeing, Social Life, Home Life and Integration. 

READ ALSO: Copenhagen among most expensive cities in the world to relocate to 

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie …
Australia was the hot ticket on the index, with Perth coming in first followed by Brisbane, Adelaide, Wellington (NZ) and Sydney. The top 10 was rounded out by Ottawa, Auckland, Melbourne, Vancouver and Toronto. 

Amsterdam was the top European destination in 11th, followed by Barcelona, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Gothenburg. Other notables included Helsinki (21), Oslo (22), Reykjavik (35), New York (36) and Paris (41). 

Asian cities didn’t fare as well on the index with Mumbai coming in last, preceded by Shanghai, Karachi and Lahore. Eastern Europe also scored poorly, with Budapest, Prague, Zagreb, Moscow and SPetersburg all in the bottom ten. 

Related News



Latest News

National
Copenhagen named among best cities for Brits to emigrate to as Brexit looms 
Business
Danish Business News Round-Up: Smaller banks gaining ground on scandal-ridden major operators
Business
Denmark has world’s easiest business culture 
National
Danish News Round-Up: Copenhagen among most expensive cities in the world to relocate to 

About Us

CPHPOST weekly newsppaper - Danish news in English

Denmark's leading source for news in English. In addition to publishing the only regularly printed English-language newspaper in Denmark, we also provide constantly updated on-line news.

Advertise with us

The Copenhagen Post is the only English-language newspaper in Denmark reporting Danish news.

For all advertising enquiries, please contact :

Telephone: +45 9393 9201

Email: sales@cphpost.dk

Quick Links

Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved
Copyright 1997-2017 Online Post | All Rights Reserved