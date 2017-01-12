Copenhagen named among best cities for Brits to emigrate to as Brexit looms 

With Brexit continuing to loom in the distance, there are likely more than a few Brits contemplating making a move to abroad to escape the potential repercussions.

And Copenhagen might be an ideal destination for such a relocation, according to the international shipping firm Pack & Send UK, which has listed the Danish capital as one of the best places in the world for Brits to emigrate to.

Copenhagen ranked 14th on the new 2019 Expat Index, scoring high in a number of categories and only being let down by its lack of sunshine and high alcohol prices. It’s also quite expensive to relocate to.

The index used data to rank 105 cities around the world using 10 data points across the four key parameters; Wellbeing, Social Life, Home Life and Integration.

Aussie, Aussie, Aussie …

Australia was the hot ticket on the index, with Perth coming in first followed by Brisbane, Adelaide, Wellington (NZ) and Sydney. The top 10 was rounded out by Ottawa, Auckland, Melbourne, Vancouver and Toronto.

Amsterdam was the top European destination in 11th, followed by Barcelona, Stockholm, Copenhagen and Gothenburg. Other notables included Helsinki (21), Oslo (22), Reykjavik (35), New York (36) and Paris (41).

Asian cities didn’t fare as well on the index with Mumbai coming in last, preceded by Shanghai, Karachi and Lahore. Eastern Europe also scored poorly, with Budapest, Prague, Zagreb, Moscow and St Petersburg all in the bottom ten.